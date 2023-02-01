British Actor Idris Elba plans to open a film studio in Tanzania after holding initial talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, according to a presidential aide.

The actor met President Samia on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this month.

“The president met with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, they are keen to invest in a film studio in Tanzania. The talks are in the initial stage but if everything goes well then the studio will benefit not only Tanzania but east and central Africa,” said Zuhura Yunus, the director of presidential communications.

Since coming to power, President Samia has embarked on a series of reforms in foreign policy, business, trade and investment.

Source: BBC