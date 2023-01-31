Anthony Agaba, also known as Bobi Young, a bodyguard to National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine who has been missing for several days has been arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye and remanded for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda.

Bobi Young has been missing for over a week after being picked by unknown gunmen along Masaka highway.

On Monday, the 29 year old was arraigned before the army court together with two UPDF officers including Lance Corporal Apollo Bigirwa,41 attached to the second infantry division guard battalion in Mbarara district and Pte Stuart Nuwaherereza attached to the third battalion of the third division in Karamoja and charged with spreading harmful propaganda contrary to section 137 (1) of the UPDF Act 2005.

‘The three on or around January, 20, 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts made and spread ill and false statements against the defence forces and the government of Uganda,” the army court read the charges.

In response, the two UPDF officers admitted to the charges but Bobi Young denied them.

The Kyagulanyi bodyguard who was in court described as a Tik Tok blogger was later remanded to Kigo government prison whereas the two UPDF soldiers were taken to Makindye Military Police quarter guard until February 13 when they return for mention of their case.

The trio was represented by Capt Nsubuga Busagwa and Betty Karugaba.

The charges

Section 137(1) of the UPDF Act 2005 stipulates that spreading harmful propaganda in this context means discouraging other soldiers from carrying out an operation, speculation about an operation, making or written statements ill of the defence forces or of the government not being constructive criticism or spreading false stories intended to undermine support for or morale of the members of the defence forces or to incite support for or boost morale of the enemy.

The UPDF Act says that on conviction, a person charged with spreading harmful propaganda where there is failure of operation or loss of life is liable to suffer death or in any other liable to life imprisonment.