Police in Katwe have arrested two football fans for stabbing to death a man who attempted to stop their argument following the loss of Arsenal to Manchester City last week.

The deceased man has been identified as 25-year old Allan Kakumba who was also the NRM youth councillor for Masajja A in Makindye Sabagabo, Kampala.

In a statement, Luke Owoyesigire the Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, said that the deceased attempted to intervene in the fight that had broken out between a one Eddie Semakula and David Abigaba who had been arguing after the match between Arsenal and Manchester City on January 29.

“The two suspects who were arguing, one is an Arsenal fan and another one supports Manchester City,” Owoyesigire said.

“Allan was rescuing his brother Titus Kyendo from his neighbours David Abigaba David and Eddie Ssemakula who had picked a quarrel that resulted into fighting due to a football match,” one of the witnesses told this website.

Owoyesigire revealed that preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Semakula stabbed Kakumba below the stomach and he fell down.

He was rushed to the Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two suspects are now in police custody at Katwe police police station awaiting court charges.