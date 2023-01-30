The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has announced a mega plan to build a shillings 1.2 billion church at Kigarama Catholic Parish, Bitereko Sub County in honour of his late grandmother.

Tayebwa explained that he wants to build a church in honour of his late grandmother, the late Jurita who raised and instilled in him religious values which have helped him to prosper.

“My grandmother was a staunch Christian who raised and instilled in me religious values that I still heed today. I am confident that there is no better way to honour and appreciate her immense contribution to the person I am today,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said he would fit the church with the state-of-the-art furniture and a modern music system.

Tayebwa who is a Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District made the revelation on Saturday as he officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the church. The church, whose construction has already started, should be complete in one year.

Tayebwa, who is also a renowned philanthropist, has supported several community projects across the country and continues to support several children from vulnerable backgrounds to attain education and medical care among other areas.

Moses Tumwekwatse, the Kigarama Parish Council chairperson, commended Tayebwa for this initiative because building a new church is a project they wanted to embark on but were limited by resources.

“This is a project we had feared to start because the beginning itself when you are building a church at the parish level, it requires that you have over five hundred million shillings on your account and that’s the least you can have, but God has helped us through our Deputy Speaker,” Tumwekwatse who is also the Mitooma district speaker said.

“As Church, we appreciate Tayebwa’s parents for bringing him to church. Had it not been that, he wouldn’t be building such a church for us. Tayebwa’s parents deserve a standing ovation,” he rallied parishioners

The Mitooma District Chairperson, Enon Karyeija compared Tayebwa to the biblical King Solomon who constructed a temple for God after his father hatched an idea of having one but failed to fulfil the dream.

Tayebwa’s grandmother Katima Tiruhongyerwa Omurara Muntu wa Kagunga passed away at the age of 99 years on March 27, 2022.