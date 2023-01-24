Member of Parliament for Buyaga West Constituency Barnabas Tinkasimire has said that the censure of his fellow legislator (Bukono County North) Persis Namuganza should have come earlier than yesterday.

Tinkasimire who has had his own fair share of disciplinary issues with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to the extent of being referred to as a rebel MP says that Namuganza has for long taken the House for granted and whatever happened to her is most deserving.

“What was done to Namuganza should have been done a long time ago, ask us who were with her in the 10th Parliament. She just survived,” he told NBS TV on Tuesday morning.

He said that Namuganza continuously disregarded advice to make things easy, which put her in the wrong position from the beginning.

“She is invited at the presentation of the motion to give her side, but she refuses to appear. She is invited to the Committee and doesn’t appear for all proceedings. When the report is presented, she is asked to appear and defend herself, she snubs,” he said.

“The Leader of Government Business was in the House and told Hon. Namuganza to apologize, and she didn’t. She snubbed the leader of government business. On that particular day, President Museveni should have dismissed her,” he added.

Tinkasimire maintains that if a member took an oath of allegiance to Parliament, such a member has a duty to protect the image of Parliament.

“If you have sworn to abide by the rules of Parliament, why would you go to the press and disparage it when they produce a report against you.”

Parliament yesterday passed a motion of censure against Hon Persis Namuganza, the state minister for Housing. 348 MPs voted in favour of the motion, while 5 MPs voted against it and 3 abstained.

In accordance with Article 118(2) of the Constitution, “Upon a vote of censure being passed against a Minister, the President shall, unless a Minister resigns his or her office, take appropriate action in the matter.”

Tinkasimire claims that the president would not love to be against the decision of MPs.

“The President can do what he wants. Let’s wait, but as legislators, we have done our part. What I know he is very bright. He can’t see 348 MPs voting against his Minister and he wants to fight that. That is not President Museveni,” he said.