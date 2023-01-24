Police in Jinja has released seven Arsenal club fans who were arrested on Monday after 24 hours of detention.

The fans were accused of holding an illegal procession on different streets of Jinja to celebrate the club’s triumph 3-2 over Manchester United on Sunday. The fans held aloft a replica trophy during the spontaneous celebrations.

Kiira region Police spokesperson James Mubi said the fans had been cautioned before being released unconditionally.

The enthusiastic football fans said they were celebrating the Arsenal win because it had been long time since they last beat Manchester United in the English Premier league.

The Arsenal fans said they plan to hold huge celebration when their club wins the Barclays English Premiership this season. They hope to hold the event at Bugembe Stadium, with Police clearance.

The arrest of the fans received world wide condemnation with many accusing the Ugandan police of reacting too rashly breaking up the parade and arresting the fans.

Police defended its action by saying it was enforcing the Public Order Management Act that prohibIts the holding of processions without permission from the IGP.

Of the eight Arsenal fans initially arrested, one remains in custody after previous charges of robbery were discovered on his file.