Police have warned that any person, including scrap metal dealers found in possession of items related to electricity wires and other parts of power lines will be charged with terrorism.

“Those arrested over vandalism of critical infrastructure will be prosecuted in line with terrorism and sabotage,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday.

In the past six or so months, incidents of vandalism of power lines have gone up in different parts of the country.

Electricity Regulatory Authority(ERA) recently said at least 12 high voltage towers have been lost to vandalism in just one month.

They said there have been vandalism of the 132 KV Owen Falls-Lugogo line, 132KV Nalubale-Kampala North line, Bujagali-Kawanda line and Karuma-Kawanda line.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a bid to curb the vice which has grown rapidly, they have in collaboration with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have mooted a plan to charge all suspects arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Explaining the rationale behind terrorism charges, the police spokesperson said power lines are part of the critical infrastructure that acts as the life support system of the country’s everyday existence that all Ugandans and visitors rely on.

He noted that damaging them tantamounts to sabotage of the country’s economic development that he says can’t go unchecked.

“We have directed a lot of resources to ensure we fight vandalism of critical infrastructure in the country and suspects to be charged with terrorism. Most of the people might think terrorism is only about violent acts like shooting and explosives but we are also looking at terrorism which arises out of continuous acts of sabotage and destruction of public property.”

“Going forward, any agent, collaborator ,dealer or broker of any utility infrastructure like those involved in smelting and scrap buying and selling risk terrorism charges if found with any exhibit related to critical utility infrastructure like cables. You will be charged with terrorism.”

The police spokesperson said last week, five suspects including a UMEME electrician were arrested after being found with several items vandalized from power lines including 500 metres of electric wires stolen from Insingiro district.

Last year, the Minister for Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa said scrap dealers are the first suspects in regards vandalism of power lines.

“The scrap dealers and factories that create market for scrap, I will have to sit with them before I announce something. Beginning January I will sit with them because I don’t want them to say I didn’t warn them,”Nankabirwa told journalists.

President Museveni recently warned those involved in vandalising power lines that soon they will pay a heavy price.

“I have not( in the past) come out on the issue of vandalism but the Ministry of Energy is still handling. I have not sat in any meeting about vandalism and read it in papers . We have not discussed it in a forum where I have been. If necessary, I will come in.Once I come in, those vandals will not like it. It will be six feet under,” Museveni said on Friday.

“It will be solved. Are the power lines in Uganda or in Congo? If they are in Uganda, it will be handled.”