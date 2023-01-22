A section of opposition members of parliament have admitted that there are in-fights divisions within the National Unity Platform.

Days after, the National Unity Platform suspended its leaders in Busoga and launched investigations in their alleged anti-party actions, NUP legislators have revealed that the party is suffering many squabbles, in-fights and divisions among the leaders.

According to Mukono North legislator Abdallah Kiwanuka, many of his colleagues have been paid to fight the party from inside which has tainted NUP in the public eye.

Lubaga North’s Abubaker Kawalya claims that Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa, the parliament shadow spokesperson, President Museveni is behind these clashes in NUP.

The legislators say that however much their party leaders are determined to resolve these differences, there is an invisible hand fuelling the fights, amidst allegations that some are being used by the regime.

Deep throat sources have confirmed that the divide between the party secretariat and the parliamentary leadership have since divided the legislators in parliament with Mityana municipality’s Francis Zzaake Butebi and Joel Ssenyonyi cited to be on the side of the principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu while others are pro Mpuuga.

Another group that include Kawempe South’s Bashir Mbaziira, Kagabo and Abed Bwanika is said to be under investigations.

Leader of opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga says the National Unity Platform Party is resolving its internal differences.