Alan Mwesigwa

There is tension among private universities following a warning by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) to close all universities without charters.

Speaking to journalists four days ago, Prof Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of National Council for Higher Education ( NCHE), warned that all universities without charters will be closed this year.

Prof Okwakol said by acquiring a charter status, a university ensures it is delivering quality education that meets international standards.

Since this news broke out, a number of universities have been in a panic wondering what will happen next, among them Africa Renewal University until today when the Council sent them a clearance notice recommending them for charter status.

The statement from NCHE seen by the Nile Post reads, “This follows a rigorous verification exercise by NCHE that started over two years ago when AfRU applied for a charter. NCHE has cleared AfRu for grant of a charter.”

The Africa Renewal University vice chancellor congratulated the board and institution upon the achievement noting that this step in the right direction means they turn their focus on producing quality students for the workforce.

“This is what we have been waiting for, we will have more celebrations when the President awards us the charter, our aim is to produce Godly-led people,” Kasirivu said.

National Council further clarified that what happened in the media was for the institutions that have not applied for a charter.

NCHE says at the moment, they are studying the road maps and guiding each institution.

“We expect not long from now, all of them should be able to apply for charter status”,” Prof Okwakol added.

She added that the NCHE act provides that a provisionally licensed university only holds a provisional status for at least three years.

Below are the provisionally licensed universities that risk closure;

• Aga Khan University

• All Saints University, Lango

• Ankole Western University

• Avance International University

• Cavendish University

• Clarke International University

• Equator University of Science and Technology

• Fins Medical University (FMU)

• Great Lakes Regional University

• Ibanda University

• Islamic Call University College

• King Ceasar University

• Kumi University

• Limkokwing of Creative Technology

• Livingstone International University

• Metropolitan International University

• Muteesa I Royal University

• Nexus International University

• Rwenzori International University

• St. Lawrence University

• Team University

• Uganda Pentecostal University

• Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU)

• Unicaf University

• University of Kisubi

• University of Saint Joseph Mbarara

• University of the Sacred Heart, Gulu

• Valley University of Science & Tech