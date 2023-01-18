The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced a two day shutdown of all their passport offices , both within the country and abroad to allow for a system upgrade.

The Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Brig John Namanya told journalists on Wednesday that the shut down and system upgrade will happen starting tomorrow Thursday, January, 19 up to Friday, January 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This upgrade will affect all passport services including passport applications, scheduling appointments, enrolment (interviews) printing and collection. All our service centres and offices in Kampala at the Ministry Headquarters, Kyambogo, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu as well as our diaspora offices in Washington, London, Ottawa, Copenhagen, Pretoria and Abu Dhabi will be shut down,” Brig Namanya said.

He explained that during the two days, applicants for passports will not be able to access services or appointment whereas enrollment and collection of passports will also not be possible during this period.

“Upon completion of the upgrade and maintenance works, applicants who had already scheduled appointments on Thursday, January,19 and Friday, January, 20 will be served alongside those already scheduled on January 23 and 24 respectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Brig Namanya, the shutdown will enable them rectify several glitches that the system has faced in the past.

“When you go technology, you have to continue upgrading or else you might be left obsolete. Everyday there is a change in technology and system upgrade will be a feature you have to live with. The only thing is trying to see its effects don’t disrupt the services you offer.”

He however noted that those with emergencies will be able to visit the ministry’s offices physically for assistance.

“We have an open door policy at the ministry because we are people centric. For any emergencies you will approach our offices, even if it is at night.”

This development is expected to affect thousands of Ugandans who had earlier planned to pick their passports as well as others who were scheduled interviews for passports both in Uganda and at foreign missions where passports are issued.

“We are looking at about 6000 people to be affected in the two days but we pledge to be back to normal. We shall have just a short turbulence and we will be back to normal,” Brig Namanya said.