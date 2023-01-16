Police have said they have arrested a pastor who is being accused by a Latvian tourist to Uganda of raping her.

A 36-year-old Latvian identified as Anda accused pastor Joseph Collins Twahirwa of Epikaizo Ministries International of raping while on her visit to Uganda late last year.

The tourist told Daily Monitor that having booked a Airbnb in Makindye, she was surprised when she touched landed at Entebbe International Airport and the pastor sent his minders who took her to another house, different from what she had booked for accommodation.

“They welcomed me in the house and they took my bag, saying: ‘This is where you will stay.’ But I ask, ‘why should I stay here yet I have my house. I heard Daddy Collins knocking and telling me to open the door. But I couldn’t open it because I was in the shower. He opened the door and he told me he wanted to keep “warm”. He pushed me to the bed. He said he wanted to have a baby. He pushed me onto the bed and raped me,”Anda told Daily Monitor.

The Latvian tourist to Uganda however said she wasn’t helped by police officers at different police stations including Jinja road that kept tossing him around.

However, according to the deputy police spokesperson, Claire Nabakka, the pastor has been arrested.

“I want to update the country that currently, the pastor is in our custody as we finalise with our investigations. The file has been taken to the DPP for further legal guidance,”Nabakka said.

Tossed around by police

In her story, the Latvian tourist said when she reported the matter to police, she got not assistance as police officers either asked her for money or demanded to have sex with her.

They later told her she would not get any help.

However, according to the deputy police spokesperson, the officers exhibited unprofessionalism in the manner they behaved and have since been arrested.

“Three officers from Jinja Road police station have been arrested. These include detective sergeant Doreen Oyera,

Detective Corporal Judith Akite and Detective Joyce Ayileget . The three have been charge with irregular conduct contrary to section 44 of the Police Act.”

Nabakka said the victim has been secured after reports that some people were threatening to harm her after the incident went public .

She added that the Latvian’s visa that was expiring today has also been extended to enable her provide more details to aid investigations into the case.

However, the statement by the deputy police spokesperson indicates that only female police officers were arrested yet in her statement, the Latvian said there were some male officers who asked that she sleeps with them .