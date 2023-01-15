Muslims have questioned the orders issued by the Mengo Court Registrar, Patrick Ngereza Talisuna halting all activities at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) the seat of Muslims in Uganda.

The order stems from an application by city businessman, Hassan Basajjabalaba who is challenging his ejection from the position of the UMSC national chairman last month after losing in an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the order, Talisuna barred the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, his agents, employees and associates of UMSC from conducting any council business including religious functions until the disposal of Basajjabalaba’s main suit.

On Thursday last week, Basajjabalaba’s team led by Abdul Kiyimba stormed UMSC backed by the Police to enforce the order but they were stopped by security at the main gate leading to tensions.

The court order has since drawn condemnation from Muslim leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing Muslims at Old Kampala Mosque, the former Chief Kadhi of Uganda,Sheikh Abdul Obeid Kamulegeya said that he was shocked by the order.

“I was shocked when I heard that UMSC is closed. When you claim to have closed UMSC, you have shut down Islam in Uganda,”Kamulegeya said.

“This is like the story of Abraha who wanted to destroy the Holy Kabah. We don’t refuse people seeking court redress but people need to act responsibly. Did the magistrate read the constitution of UMSC?” Kamulegeya wondered.

“Whoever ordered the closure of UMSC is an enemy of Muslims, Islam and Uganda. He needs to apologise. If he doesn’t, we have nothing to do but we shall hand him over to Allah,” Kamulegeya said amidst chants of Allah is great from Muslims.

Dr. Ziyad Lubanga, who delivered the Friday summon cautioned Muslims against being lured by hypocrites to turn on their leaders.

“Islam had suffered hypocrisy right from the time of the Prophet. The hypocrites don’t want to see a united Muslim community. They hate Muslim progress. Stay away from them to avoid burning in the deepest part of hell fire as promised by Almighty Allah in the holy Quran,” he said.

In his address to Muslims, Ramadhan Mugalu, the UMSC Secretary General said all offices were functional.

“I want to assure Muslims that all our offices right from the headquarters to the grassroots are open. Our lawyers are handling the issues of the court order and we shall issue a detailed statement soon,” he said.