The MP for Mityana Municipality, Francis Zaake has described as ‘unlawful’, Parliament police’s retrieval of motor vehicle assigned to him as Commissioner of Parliament.

On Thursday evening, police seized the motor vehicle from Zaake’s residence after a directive by the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesigye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zaake ceased being Commissioner in March last year through a vote on a motion to remove him from the position after the report of the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges found him guilty of misconduct. Zaake had allegedly used abusive Among through his tweets.

According to Mwesigye, Zaake was requested to return the vehicle since he had ceased being the Commissioner, but refused which prompted the directive to seize the vehicle.

However, Zaake says the directive is illegal since his petition challenging his removal from the commission is still pending court judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, you might recall that through Constitutional Petition No. 06 of 2022, I challenged my unlawful removal from the Commission and any subsequent attempts to deny me the tools I need to execute my functions. At the hearing of that petition, Parliament’s lawyers undertook to respect the court process by refraining from any further action that may disrupt the status quo,” Zaake said on Friday.

He added that he finds it disturbing that instead of waiting for the judgment, Parliamentary authorities have resorted to acting with ‘impunity’ and in contempt of court.

“Their conduct yesterday was a savage attack on the rule of law which renders Parliament subject to and bound by judicial process,” the legislator said.

He noted that he is consulting his lawyers on the way forward.