A girl in the viral video on social media being beaten by colleagues over a man has in a shocking move told police that she is to blame for everything that happened to her

Police on Monday kicked off investigations into circumstances under which three girls and a boy beat up a colleague for allegedly falling in love with the boyfriend of one of their colleagues.

The video has since gone viral.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, when they got in touch with the victim in a bid to ensure she records a statement and provide more evidence to pin the suspect, the victim blamed herself for her predicaments.

“She has refused to cooperate with the Police to help identify the suspects but is instead blaming herself for whatever happened and feels she deserved the beating,” Owoyesigyire told the Nile Post on Tuesday morning.

The Kampala police spokesperson however said police agreed with the victim’s mum in a bid to help her get over the traumatizing moment she went through during the incident.

Owoyesigyire added that in a bid to avoid circumstances where the victim might take away her life, police have provided her shelter as efforts to give her professional help continue.

We agreed with the mom to have her sleep at the Police station because she needs some professional help. Who knows she might even commit suicide.”

The development points to some of the difficulties that police in some cases get while trying to investigate cases.

On many occasions, victims refuse to record statements but also to reveal the identities of the suspects which frustrate investigations of cases which would have succeeded.

It remains to be seen if the current case will succeed.