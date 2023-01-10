Former State Minister for Public Service, Prisca Sezi Mbaguta has passed on at the age of 76.

According to the deceased’s family, Mbaguta passed on Today morning at her home in Mukono.

Born February 19, 1946 in Rukungiri, Mbaguta represented the area as Woman MP in the 9th Member of Parliament.

She served in the public service for an extensive period starting in 1975 as the senior personnel officer, in the Public Service Commission.

Between 1980 and 1983, Mbaguta served as the principal personnel officer in the Public Service Commission as well as the chief personnel officer in the Ministry of Public Services, from 1983 until 1990.

She also served as the Acting director, Human Resource Management, in the Ministry of Public Service for three years between 1996 until 1999.

In 2006, President Museveni appointed her State Minister for Public Service, a position she held for ten years.

Besides her working career, Mbaguta is remembered for promoting gender equality as well as championing rural development.