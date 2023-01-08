The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi is out of danger and on the path to recovery, sources in his family have confirmed to Nile Post.

According to the family, the minister who arrived at Mulago hospital on Saturday night following a deterioration in health has since gained consciousness and started speaking.

“He is fine, I can say, but still under monitoring,” a family member told Nile Post.

In a social media post later, the minister also confirmed he is recuperating urging that “there is no need to worry”.

“Friends, yesterday I had a blackout while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hosp and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital. Am now stable and out of danger. The medical team is carrying out further tests. No need to worry,” he said.