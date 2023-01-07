As a young boy growing up in Uganda, Jermaine Egesa Benjamin always dreamt of being a part of the vibrant world of football. He would spend hours kicking a ball around with his friends, pretending to be his favorite player on the pitch.

But little did he know that his passion for the beautiful game would one day lead him to become one of Uganda’s most beloved sports commentators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jermaine’s love for commentating was ignited during his university days when he first had the chance to give it a try. It was a moment that would change his life forever. From that day on, he dedicated himself to honing his craft, practicing tirelessly to become the best sports commentator he could be.

Over the years, Jermaine has covered some of the biggest games in football, including the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, World Cup, and AFCON.

But it’s not just football that he’s passionate about. Jermaine is also an avid fan of other sports, such as boxing, table tennis, rugby, and motocross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jermaine’s skills as a sports commentator are second to none. He has a natural talent for storytelling, using his background in performing arts and debating to bring the game to life for his listeners.

His descriptions of the action on the pitch are so vivid and detailed that even those who are not familiar with the sport can easily follow along.

In addition to his commentary work, Jermaine is also a professional DJ, entertaining audiences with his mix of music and sports on the NBS Sports Beats and Balls show.

It’s this combination of talents that has made Jermaine a beloved figure among sports fans in Uganda and has earned him a reputation as one of the country’s premier sports commentators.