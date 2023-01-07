The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda to explain the continuing existence of potholes in most of the roads in Kampala.

Tayebwa decried potholes in the city, noting that it is unbelievable to see only patching of the roads being done instead of putting to use a $288m (about Shs1.06 Trillion) loan.

“I remember in the 10th Parliament we passed a loan of over $200m for rehabilitation of over 27 roads in Kampala. We handled this loan expeditiously and it has now taken over two years. What we see is patching. The loan was not for patching, it was for reconstruction of the roads” Tayebwa said.

The loan in question was acquired from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Development Fund which was aimed at funding the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).

The project, according to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was planned to increase the stock and quality of strategic infrastructure in order to accelerate Uganda’s competitiveness.

KCCA is supposed to implement the project with objectives of enhancing transport efficiency; improving air quality in the city through implementation of Scheduled Eco-Bus transit Services and broadening travel choices for non-vehicular movements within Kampala by expanding networks of walkways and cycling tracks.

Tayebwa made the remarks on Friday afternoon while presiding over Parliament’s first plenary sitting of the 2023 calendar year.

He tasked the committees of Parliament not to wait for matters being raised on the floor of the House, but should carry out routine oversight of the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies under them.

“The Minister will also be required to come here and give a report to this House (about the progress of those roads,” he directed.