The Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) Dorothy Kisaka sat down for an extensive interview with NBS television on the Morning Breeze Show, Tuesday. Kisaka addressed the most pressing concern for city dwellers and users, the bad roads.

Excerpts below

Is the budget adequate for the construction of roads in the city?

2001 Km in the city total coverage. About 30% is already tarmacked. That tells you that there are already two thirds that need tarmacking. If we are going to tarmac 70km, it leaves a gap and that is a funding gap but everything can be done in one financial year. We are saying we need more funding and the government is supporting us.

Some of the roads that were recently upgraded have started developing potholes, what is the life span of these roads?

Well, when we procure contractors, they sign agreements and (this includes how they) should work, when they should be paid, what is the period after work is finished that they should continue taking care of the roads. It is maybe something that we need to look more into where the roads are not lasting the timeline that we expected them to last but ideally, they should last 15 years ,20 years.

How much relief will these roads bring in the city?

It will bring much needed relief. If you think of a road like Salaama Road. One of the outcries in the city has been Salaama Road and then the whole area of the industrial area. All these roads are going to be done. This will help to improve the business environment, easing movements. It will bring a lot of ease in the city apart from time. It will also take away dust which affects most people’s businesses.

What is the cost of doing these roads?

I don’t have it really on my fingers. These groups of roads ,69 km, are going to be 288 million dollars and approximately Shs 1 trillion. This is not just the road. It is going to include drainage, walk ways, and street lighting. It is a comprehensive overhauling reconstruction work.

In your view, which area do you think is most critical that needs to be worked upon urgently?

I would say industrial area in my opinion but of course everybody will think of their own area where they live. But those roads have many manufacturers, and many of our businesses going on there. There is also Salaama road and I think that needs to be done urgently.

Isn’t it a contradiction talking about a smart city when roads are in this pathetic stage?

The smart city agenda is a dream, it is an aspiration of the city. It is a mobilization strategy. It is to build consciousness in the city among the resident, business community so that we can be a smart city. Our strategic plan that came out in September 2020 cost a smart city agenda shs 7 trillion. And when it was revised (in 2020), it was revised to shs 10 trillion over 5 years to achieve that which we are talking about. We have painted the picture of what can be. We are not yet there. It will never remain a dream. We are asking for more to achieve that dream.

Do you look at potholes as one of the black spots in your tenure so far?

The need to upgrade the roads, the need to reconstruct the roads is the present need. We can not close our eyes to it. It is being covered. For instance, last year we did 29 km but if we are going to move faster, we need to double and do maybe 100km. It is small but within the budget we have covered that and that is something we celebrate.

Does it worry you that the quality of engineering works raises eyebrows amongst urban dwellers? Do you in any case intend to carry out an investigation into this?

Absolutely yes. When money is spent and not spent well, that is something to worry about. If a road which is supposed to last 20 years and within a very short time you see is already breaking down, that should worry any administrator. Those are things that we are set to look into.

What are the criteria of selecting these contractors?

There are so many. One, you check their record of delivery, the kind of quality of work they have, the machinery that is required, the personnel. We go through a heavy procurement protocol in KCCA under our procurement department. That is taken care of.

Are you settling for local contractors because lately we see Chinese are taking over?

That is not our determination really. There are some things that are determined by a funder. With government of Uganda money, we go a lot for our local contractors especially for the smaller repairs because they have the capacity but many Uganda contractors don’t have capacity for bigger roads and so foreigners sub contract some of the local contractors sometimes, they subcontract their foreign contractors. The current stock of roads has gone mainly to chinese because of the criteria set by the funders.

You seem to be carrying the cross alone on this initiative of improving the city roads, where is Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA)?

UNRA does not do the city roads, it does the rest of the national roads. But right now, UNRA is doing the flyover and that is right within the city but generally the city roads are under KCCA. We don’t do the metropolitan roads.

We are running campaigns to expose potholes around the city, so do you find this awakening or embarrassing?

No, it is the reality but there is even no need for campaigning on it because the government is very aware of the need. The government is launching a major construction work next month worth shs 1 trillion. The government has got other funding. The government has not closed its eyes to the needs in the city but it must be phased. It is verses other needs. so, naming and shaming, why do you need to name and shame? These are challenges of our economies. You should name and shame other things. Let our people know that we have a strategic plan of five years covering Sh10 trillion.

Do you have any idea when the greater part of Kampala will be smooth to ride in terms of timeline?

I think it will be done in 48 months. KCCA needs money to fix the roads, without the money we cannot fix the roads, that is the fact. We are loud and clear; we have engaged the right people.