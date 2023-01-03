President Museveni has directed that each family that lost a loved one be given shs5 million to help them in burial arrangements, the Vice President, Jessica Alupo has said.

“I am here to commiserate members who lost dear ones and extend support of shs5 million shillings to each of them so that it can support them in burial arrangements and other emergencies they incurred because of this unfortunate incident. The president feels it is important to support the bereaved the family with the shs5 million,” Alupo announced on Monday afternoon as she visited the scene of the incident.

She explained that whereas each family will receive shs5 million for a person lost during the incident, the one that lost two will consequently receive shs10 million.

At Freedom City Mall on Monday afternoon, the Vice President also had a private meeting with the families to convey the government and President Museveni’s condolences.

Pledge

The Vice President who was in company of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Tumsuime Katsigazi and other senior police commanders also pledged before the families that government is going to ensure justice is served by expediting investigations into the incident and culprits face the wrath of the law.

“We pledge to do thorough investigations and produce a detail report about what caused the stampede,” VP Alupo said.

She noted that 10 people had died in the new year stampede whereas eight others who were injured had been discharged from hospital.

Earlier, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga had revealed that the event organizer, Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex had been arrested to help in investigations over negligence by the organisers that could have led to the deaths.

He said police is still looking for other organisers and managers of the event dubbed “Party after Party” at Freedom City Mall along Entebbe road.

Quoting preliminary investigations, the police spokesperson said problems came when the master of ceremony on the event asked the concertgoers to move out and watch the fireworks display as an indicator that the New Year had reached.

These had to use one entrance and exit which was a narrow gate.

“Security had locked four other exits and entries and the revelers had to use one point of entry and exit. Therefore, several victims were trapped and tramped upon through the narrow passage which became a bottleneck for many, mostly juveniles,” Enanga said.

He added that investigations will seek to find out whether there was a breach of other guidelines for organizing such concerts.