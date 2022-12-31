A private aviation plane has Saturday afternoon crashed at Mweya Airstrip in Queen Elizabeth Park following four attempts at landing, eyewitnesses confirmed.

The plane belonging to BAR Aviation Uganda had attempted to land at the airstrip at least four times but on all occasions, found it impeded by some animals forcing it to make another round and try later.

On its fifth attempt, however, the plane made a landing albeit atop a structure.

Sources from the aviation company have confirmed that all people on board survived with no injuries, while the plane was immediately attended to avoid any fires.

It was believed that one Captain Ashaba Faridah was the in the cockpit but she reached out on Twitter confirming she was not part of the crew but was “glad to hear everyone onboard is safe”.