Comedy Store Uganda CEO, Alex Muhangi, has launched a charity drive aimed at mobilising support for those in need during this festive season.

The football match set for Monday, January, 2 will bring together different celebrities in a campaign themed ‘Play for Hope’ at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Monday January

2, 2023 starting 3pm.

On the day, Muhangi’s team will play against a team led by singer Spice Diana and both teams will consist of a collection of celebrities.

“The festive season is a season of giving. It has been a very difficult year for individuals

and businesses. This can only mean that those who are less privilege have had an even more difficult time. Collectively, we can put a smile on their faces,” Muhangi said.

According to the organisers, all A-list musicians and other celebrities including Bebe Cool, B2C, Gravity Omutujju,

Ykee Benda, Karole Kasita will participate.

Ahead of the game, Muhangi is appealing to the public, especially those who have some resources to share, to support this cause in terms of cash, clothing and other basic household materials.

He said the proceeds will go towards supporting Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Centre which provides a family home environment to people who are incurably sick or with physical disabilities.

Katalemwa provides comprehensive quality medical rehabilitation services to children

with disabilities.

These services are provided both at the center and through innovative community-based rehabilitation programmes that run across the country.

The intensive medical rehabilitative care at Katalemwa involves reconstructive surgeries, plastic surgeries, pre and post-operative management, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, specialized clinics (psychiatry orthopedic, speech/language therapy and neurologic clinics), counselling and nutrition.

It is home to children with some of the unique conditions such as cerebral palsy, Spina Bifida, Hydrocephalus, amputees, and those that are physically handicapped.

Founded in 1971 and located in Mpererwe, Katalemwa serves over 15,000 children both at the centre and in the community throughout the year.

The centre also deals with caretakers, most of whom are less privileged and are unable to afford medical expenses especially surgery.

According to Muhangi, his charity project will donate among others food stuffs such as beans, rice, posho, sugar, cooking oil, as well as other basic household items like detergents and scholastic materials.