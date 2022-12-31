Joint security forces have arrested 25 suspected cattle rustlers in an operation targeting armed criminal cells in Kotido district.

The suspects, accordingly, were arrested from criminal cells at Nakabale and Lokorok trading centres on December 29, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the acting police spokesperson for MT Moroto, Mike Longole, the first operation saw security forces arrest a one prime male adult suspect by the names of Kokoi Limakori who was picked from Lokorok trading centre.

Upon his arrest, two guns and 24 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his house with different descriptions including; SMG Reg number UG 1817(bolt carrier) with 24 rounds of ammunitions, SMG No 04421(bolt carrier) with 10 rounds of ammunitions, 4 pairs of digital uniforms and a pair of jungle boot.

He added that, security forces carried out another operation at Nakabale trading center, during which 24 other suspects were arrested and taken to 405 Bde headquarters for further investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longole also noted that one warrior was injured in the confrontation and was taken to Kotido Health centre.

The mouthpiece said that the operation is one of the many that joint security forces will continue to undertake to pacify Karamoja region.

”Based on our intelligence and community cooperation, similar operations will continue as and when required in order to further break criminal cells, maintain security and peace in Karamoja,” Longole said.