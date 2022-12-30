Six people have died on the spot and 30 others are nursing injuries after a head-on collision between two buses on Rukiga-Mbarara highway this morning.

Police reports indicate the accident occurred at around 4am near Satellite Hotel, two kilometres from Muhanga trading centre in Ntungamo district.

The accident involved two buses, one from Rwanda, reg no 798B of Volcano RAD CO and another from Kenyan bus company Oxygen reg no KCU 054L.

The victims were rushed to Lotom Health centre in Muhanga town council by both police patrol cars and ambulance under the supervision of DPC Rukiga and OC traffic.

Initial police findings indicate that the accident occurred as a result of too much fog which reduced visibility for the drivers leading to the head on collision.

More details to follow