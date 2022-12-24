The Directorate of Crime Intelligence (CI) has ended its two weeks grace period of voluntary handing over of all military and police like camouflage in the hands of the public.

This operation has been running between police in partnership with the ghetto youth coordinators in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

According to police, the 14 day operation ended on December 15. with the recovery of a total of 1865 pieces comprising of military shirts, trousers, shoes, toys guns among others items.

Addressing the press in Kampala on Friday, the director of crime intelligence AIGP Christopher Dhamulira told journalists that this operation followed incidents of aggravated robbery, kidnap, illegal roadblocks at night, house breaking in which the perpetrators were reportedly putting on attires that resemble military or police uniforms.

He said that this operation has been ghetto youth led aimed at putting the people at the centre of national security, while promoting community policing and civil-police cooperation.

“To that end, the ghetto youth coordinators in Kampala, Wakiso, Nansana and Mukono were tasked with collection of the illegal attires from the public and hand them over to territorial Police,” he said.

He however revealed that the operation was planned to be conducted in two phases that is phase 1, which commenced on December 1, and ended on December 15. was voluntary handing over.

In this phase, The owners of illegal attires were assured of protection from prosecution provided they handed over the items within the 14 days grace period.

From now onwards, AIGP Dhamulira said that police with the support of the sister security agencies has embarked on phase II in which anyone found in possession or use of military/ police uniforms or attires that resemble such uniforms will be arrested and charged.

“I wish to thank the public for having supported the operation by willingly handing over thousands of these illegal attires, and the ghetto youth coordinators for having worked closely with the territorial police divisions to ensure the success of the operation,” he said.

Before appealing to the public to desist from buying or acquiring such illegal attires as their possession promotes insecurity and is illegal.

By the end of Phase 1, the following items have been collected: