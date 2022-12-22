The leader of the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) Jimmy Akena has asked the government to set up a permanent multi-sectoral national task force which can help the country to have preparedness in case of abrupt disease outbreaks.

Akena explained that the task force can mitigate on other adverse consequences, adding that Uganda should learn from Cuba on how it handles the pandemics.

“We need to borrow a leaf from Cuba. Despite the severe economic restrictions, Cuba has had preparedness and personnel readily available, something which should be looked at by the government strategically, “he said during his end of year message that took place at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Akena welcomed the lifting of the travel ban on Kassanda and Mubende districts, and encourages the public not to lower their guard.

“Let vigilance continue and follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as we hold our festive season activities. As a Party, we acknowledge that any meaningful celebration should take stock of the achievement and shortfalls made in the country with the focus on the betterment of the future, “he said.

He stated that Uganda and the rest of the world are yet to recover fully from the effects of Covid-19 lockdown effects.

Apart from the fatal deaths registered, Akena said the admission cost for Covid-19 patients proved to be very expensive and the acute shortage of oxygen made matters much worse.

“Some people had to sell off their properties to meet hospital bills while others are still heavily indebted. UPC noted with serious concern that our health system lacked the necessary facilities to save the lives, right from the lack of sufficient Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the means of moving patients within the hospitals, “he said.

He called for building of more ICU capacity, research centres, training of more medical workers and putting in place all the medical in-puts needed. This goes hand in hand with making priorities right and budget allocation.

He stated that much more needs to be done to help spur the much-needed economic recovery and growth.