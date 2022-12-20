President Museveni is set to meet embattled former president of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) Dr. Samuel Oledo, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources at State House, Oledo will later today meet with the president but details about their meeting are not yet known.

“Yes, the meeting is supposed to happen today at Entebbe,” a source privy with the matter told this website.

Contacted for a comment over the matter, Dr. Oledo confirmed the development but didnt divulge more details.

“We will talk later,” he said in a brief interview.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the meeting was scheduled even before he got problems with fellow UMA members .

The development comes on the backdrop of problems that Oledo has faced in the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, Oledo, who was then the president of the Uganda Medical Association was put on the spot for leading a group of intern doctors to kneel and endorse President Museveni to run for presidency in 2026.

“Your Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, you have been the engine behind the improved welfare of health workers. Right now, the least paid health worker earns Shs.1.4 million from shs600,000,” Oredo said during an NRM party youth symposium at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

He asked Museveni who has been in power for 37 years to stand again in 2026, owing to the “achievements” the country has got during that time.

Dr.Oledo however later defended himself saying all he did was in his personal capacity and not as the UMA president.

“My support to the NRM is not a secret. I studied Medicine and Surgery at Kampala International University on a Scholarship by State House. By endorsing the chairman of my political party, the NRM for the 2026 general election, I was not in any way representing UMA. I would like to categorically state this,” he said.

“By endorsing his candidature for the presidency, I was not representing a decision of the NEC, the NGC or the General Assembly. I represented a view I am convinced will build a strong UMA and putting it out there to cause the national debate that it has.”

Earlier this week, doctors through an extraordinary general meeting voted Dr.Oledo out of office as the Uganda Medical Association president for breaching the constitution of the association.

His membership to the association was also suspected for four years.

Consequently, Dr.Edith Nakku-Joloba, who was Oledo’s vice president was voted to replace him as UMA president.