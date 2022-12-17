Telecom company, Airtel has said it will continue supporting Uganda’s growth and development journey.

“For Uganda to grow and prosper, it has to do so with people’s enterprises .We are an enabler with technical support for businesses to grow and expand. We have been in Uganda(as Airtel) for 12 years and we will continue to support the country’s growth and its citizens,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali.

He was on Friday evening speaking during the rewarding ceremony for the ‘Ug Needs More of You’ campaign.

“We are also looking at ourselves as enablers with technology to meet sustainable development goals. We shall keep uplifting stories of Ugandans who make a big difference to the country.”

Manoj noted that in the concluded promotion, the company got over 18000 entries of stories of Ugandan innovative techpreneurs with positive societal impacting stories.

He added the company will continue supporting techpreneurs in a bid to support the country’s development journey.

“When you look at the stories presented in this campaign, they require a smartphone. Ugandans are very good businessmen and what is missing is a smartphone thus we are now bringing affordable smartphones that are very critical.”

The telecom company rewarded Wabibi pads, Ensibuka, Jaguza Tech, Agro Supply Limited, One Impact TB App and Barefoot Law who emerged winners.