Two people, a driver and turn boy, have died on spot at Migyera along Kampala-Gulu highway after a bus collided with a truck head on.

According to Savannah regional traffic police, this accident has also left 10 people injured.

It is said that today at around 2:30am in the morning, police registered a fatal accident at Kyomukonda along Kampala-Gulu highway involving motor vehicle registration number UAU 120Y ISUZU bus belonging to Divine bus company and motor vehicle number UBA 916Y, a Fuso fighter.

“The driver of the Fuso fighter only identified as Issa and the turn man, a one Mark Pimungu died on spot, while 10 people sustained injuries and are admitted at St Francis hospital for treatment,” traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said in a statement.

She said that information so far gathered indicate that the driver of the ISUZU bus, who was coming from Gulu heading to Kampala direction while overtaking other vehicles on the right hand side met with the Fuso fighter which was moving in its lane, and collided head-on.

She adds that inquiries are still at hand.

This accident comes in the wake of a renewed spate of accidents being registered across the country as people start travelling up country for Christmas.

Meanwhile, traffic police has reinstated the “Fiika Salama” operations along major highways to police reckless drivers and ensure limited road carnage especially during the festive season.