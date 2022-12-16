A traffic policeman responding to an accident scene has lost his life after he was rammed into by another car.

The death of PC Kadede was confirmed by traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima.

Nampiima revealed, “Police at Kakiri police station is investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a police officer identified as Sulah Kadede. The incident happened at Busaku village, Namayumba Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima road in Wakiso district at around 9pm on Thursday December 15.”

Reports indicate that the accident in which the late officer died involved three motor vehicles registration numbers UAQ 541P Toyota Spacio , UAV 727G T/Mark 11 Grande and UAR 331R Mitsubishi Canter.

It is said that PC Kadede together with PC Dramviku had responded to a single minor accident involving motor vehicle number UAV 727G T/MARK 11 Grande which crashed into guard rails at Busaku village.

“As the above motor vehicle was being loaded on the breakdown, motor vehicle number UAQ 541P Spacio from Kampala side rammed into them, killing PC Kadede on spot and seriously injured PC Dramviku and the driver of the breakdown,” Nampiima said.

The injured victims were rushed taken to Mulago national referral hospital for treatment, while the body of PC Kadede was conveyed to the city mortuary for postmortem examination. The driver is on the run.

This is the second traffic officer to die on duty this week following a similar incident in Lira city where a speeding car knocked dead a one PC Micah Muhindo at Adwila village.

Police has reminded road users to drive carefully while on the road and be mindful of other road users.

“The festive season is here. Avoid over speeding, drink-driving and all other road indiscipline that can lead to loss of lives or damage to property. Our sincere condolences to the family of the late Sulah Kadede and wish a quick recovery to the injured,” said Nampiima.