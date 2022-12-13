Comedy Store Uganda has announced the second edition of the Comedy Store Awards, which seek to reward the most outstanding comedians as well as the funniest personalities of 2022.

The Comedy Store Awards were first held on December 19, 2019 but in the last two years, the awards have not been held over the Covid pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Comedy Store announced this year’s awards ceremony will be held during their end-of-year show on December 21 at the UMA multipurpose hall in Lugogo.

“Comedy is an art and it is tough work. It takes a certain level of ingenuity to turn otherwise normal, sad or even sensitive issues and turn them into things that crack people up. At a time when the audience is increasingly getting edgy on what they consider funny, and comedy undergoing a lot of scrutiny, appreciating the work that

goes into the art becomes important,” said Alex Muhangi, the CEO of Comedy Store Uganda.

He said that unlike in the maiden edition, this time, comedians won’t be the only ones taking home accolades but also ordinary people with a funny personality, including socialites, politicians, TikTokers and social media figures will also be rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Social media has in a way redefined comedy as we knew it. Yes, there are stage performers who do standup, sketch, theatre and mimicry, but platforms like TikTok have given birth to another breed of wit that cannot be ignored. So, if you know a person whose character you found to be consistently extremely funny, nominate them,” Muhangi added.

He said the public will nominate their favorites through all the Comedy Store Uganda social media platforms.

The awards panel will then shortlist those with the most nominations and voting will also be done through the same platforms.

In the 2019 awards, MC Mariachi bagged the best comedian award whereas Madrat and Chiko, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Mighty Family, Maulana and Reign, Bizonto, Ssenga Justine Nantume also won in the different categories.

According to Comedy Store, this year, the funniest radio personality, funniest TikToker, funniest on Facebook, funniest on Instagram, funniest on Twitter, best upcoming comedian, funniest politician, best female comedian, best male comedian, best duo, best comedy group, legendary comedian, Best English comedian, comedian of the year, comedy store most supportive fans, funniest socialite of the year and regional comedian will be recognized.