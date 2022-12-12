‘Hi Skool Kiromo: The Leavers’ Turn Up’ hosted thousands of holidaymakers this weekend at Kansanga’s Wonderworld Amusement Park on Saturday, 10th December.

MC Ollo, host of NBS’ ‘Youth Voice’ show, once again hosted the event filled with teenagers from all walks of life and different schools as they showed up in the out-safe space to celebrate teenhood.

The 4-stage festival-themed event had a lot going down, with the attending teens having choices on stage and games, as well as activities such as the age-old Pirate Ship, the Octopus, the Mono Train, Bouncing Castles, Swimming Slides and much more.

Passionate and talented students took to the stages as MCs and performers on the different stages before the main acts came in, also showcasing high fashion tastes at the event.

Artistes such as Winnie Nwagi, Ykee Benda, Gravity Omutujju, An-Known, Liam Voice, Martha Mukisa, Jowy Landa, Alien Skin, and VIP Jemo, among many others, all performed for the vibrant attendees.

This edition of the ‘Hi Skool Kiromo,’ on top of NBS as its official television partner, also had partners such as Afro Mobile, MTN Pulse, Faras, Psalms Food Industries, and PK Events.

Next is a return to the now famed ‘Youth Voice’ school tours, scheduled to start when schools re-open for 2023.