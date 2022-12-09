Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has unveiled a new product on the Ugandan market named Rockshore Tropical Lager.

Rockshore is Uganda’s first flavoured beer infused with natural tropical African fruit flavours like pineapple and passion to give consumers a new and exciting way to enjoy beer.

The product was unveiled under UBL’s Innovations arm, which has brought forth products like Uganda Waragi Pineapple and Coconut, Baileys Delight, Gordon’s Pink and TuskerCider.

“Both locally and internationally, we are seeing a shift in the way consumers want to experience the things that bring them together with their friends and loved ones from food to travel, and now to beer. Rockshore is our latest response to these changes in consumers’ tastes and preferences, and we are proud to once again shock the market with yet another quality product offering,”Angella Mpayenda, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager.

Emmy Hashakimana, UBL’s Marketing and Innovations Director said, “Change is a constant, and our consumers are on a continuous journey to discover more unique and diverse taste experiences. As such, our edge as a business has been to leverage the power of innovation to consistently push the boundaries of what is considered ordinary and bring forth products and experiences that align with the consumers’ craving for the extraordinary.”

UBL officials said Rockshore will go for shs4500 as the recommended retail price.