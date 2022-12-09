The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has called upon religious leaders to spare some time during prayers to release a list of men who have been beating their women.

According to Tayebwa, most Gender- Based- Violence issues are happening in rural areas where women and girls are not empowered enough to report.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that what is worse is that the perpetrators of this violence are known communally, but they are not being brought to shame.

He, therefore, asked that during church service or Islam prayers in mosques, the religious leaders use the opportunity to read the names of men who beat their women, so that they are shamed.

“We as MPs can work with religious leaders to read out lists of men who beat women. They are known in the villages,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tayebwa made the statements at the high-level dialogue meeting, organized by the Uganda Parliamentary Women Association (UWOPA).

He called upon members to take the fight against Gender-based violence outside conference rooms.

“The fight should go outside conference rooms to the grassroots in the villages. The drivers of gender-based violence like poverty, alcoholism and primitive beliefs should be addressed,” he said.

“We are looking at mechanisms that will require MPs to report on what they have done in terms of community engagement. We will need to know how many stakeholder meetings you held in addressing issues like gender-based violence,” he added.

.