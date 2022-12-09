Businessman, Emmanuel Lwasa has signed Israel based Ugandan singer Tyana Bax h under his management Lwasa Events.

Lwasa unveiled his first artist under his company at Auto Spa in Munyonyo in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman said the decision to sign Tyana Bax was informed by her “unmatched talent and discipline”.

He said they signed a 10 year contract with the singer under Lwasa events with a fully funded deal to help her boost her musically and financially.

Lwasa events will also help get collaborations for Tyana Bax with international artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, Lwasa said he will next week release “an international video” of Gukuba song featuring Tyana Bax and Pallaso.

Tyana Bax confirmed the development.

“His strategy of management is very unique and very promising. The new management has injected a lot of money in Gukuba video and also set up collaboration with international artists. Am so excited, am so humbled and I promise to deliver accordingly and I am considering coming back in Uganda,” the Israel based Ugandan singer said.