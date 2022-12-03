By Robert Sserwanja

Every home big or small gets dirty. And while there’s not just one way to clean your living space, there is a smarter way to get the job done.

This series will give us a detailed guide on how to clean the living areas and as well learn the basic rules of cleaning as well as some tips and short cuts that will help you clean thoroughly and efficiently, starting now.

The name of the game in the living room is tidying and straightening.

Remove what doesn’t belong

The nature of the living room being what it is, items that do not necessarily belong in the living room often make their way in there. Items such as dirty socks, wine glasses and many more like those you are thinking of now (humor me) eventually should be put in their rightful places (the hamper, dishwasher and tool box, respectively).

Don’t underestimate the impact that taking a minute or two to fluff cushions, fold throw blankets and straighten decorative pillows can have on the look of your living room. Similarly, squaring up stacks of magazines and books is a fast and easy way to create the appearance of a tidy space.

A quick pass of the feather duster over bookshelves and coffee tables will help get rid of dust with little fuss; microfiber cloths will eliminate a lot of dust and much more in a flash.

Cleaning the couch

Your couch has a secret. Each furniture comes with a code that should be used to determine what products should be used to clean it. The code can be found on the care tag, which is usually on the underside of the piece of furniture. It will read either W, S, SW or X. That code can be interpreted as follows:

W = Wet/water cleaning only. You can clean these with a number of methods: diluted dish soap and a rag, upholstery cleaner or upholstery cleaning machines.

You can clean these with a number of methods: diluted dish soap and a rag, upholstery cleaner or upholstery cleaning machines. S = Dry solvent cleaning only. Use a specialized upholstery cleaner for these fabrics, as water-based cleaners can cause damage.

Use a specialized upholstery cleaner for these fabrics, as water-based cleaners can cause damage. SW = Dry solvent and/or wet cleaning. You can use either wet or dry solvent methods.

You can use either wet or dry solvent methods. X = Professional cleaning or vacuuming only. These couches should only be vacuumed, and you’ll have to find a professional to tackle stain removal. If you have children, pets, and/or an active social life, please avoid purchasing an X-code couch.

Now this is where most of the times cant get this well you call in us to do the work for you.

Cleaning floors

When it comes to keeping the floors clean, it’s as important to know what not to use as it is to know what to use.

Basic tools

The basic tools in a floor cleaning arsenal: vacuum, mop (wet, dry or steam) and broom. And, while absolutely no one wants to hear this, there is a lot to be said for getting down on your hands and knees to do the floors with a scrub brush and rags.

The carpet

If you have carpet or area rugs in your home, owning a vacuum is pretty much non-negotiable. But if you don’t or can’t own one 5 Star Mobile cleaners comes in handy to do the best of service.

The best vacuum is the one you’ll use frequently, which sounds facile, but the most souped-up vacuum in the world is no good to you if it’s too heavy to lift out of its storage space.

For stains, a carpet and upholstery cleaner is a good thing to have when inevitable spills happen.

Basically, now we know that to be able to clean our living room effectively we need to give it the most effective time and resources to be able to have the work done.

Honestly I understand most of the times we don’t have the time and maybe the right tools to have the job done, I would strongly ask you to reach out to us on +256752565542 to assist you with all cleaning, fumigation and relocating services.

In the next episode we shall be exploring how to clean the kitchen.

Robert Sserwanja is a cleaning expert and Team Leader at “5 Star Mobile Cleaners & Fumigators.”

0752565542/ 0393239769

Muyingo House 2nd floor suite 01, Nansana- Nabweru road.