Speaker Anita Among has stressed the need to widen, deepen and tighten the East Africa Community integration process using sports as a platform.

Among last week led a delegation of Members of Parliament and staff to compete in the East African Parliamentary Games which are ongoing in Juba, South Sudan.

Among said the games play a fundamental role in enhancing interaction with members of the national parliaments in the partner states.

“As this year’s theme focuses on widening and deepening integration by increasing visibility to its citizens, such games enhance interaction with the citizenry of the partner states and as a mode of sensitisation and popularising the integration process,”she said.

Among acknowledged President Museveni whose efforts under the available regional avenues, have ensured the South Sudan recovery from civil war to peace and stability including the creation of a unified army.

“President Museveni’s efforts have ensured a stronger EAC and enabled a conducive environment in South Sudan under which the East African Parliament games have been hosted successfully until today,”she noted.

She explained that the games have strengthened the country’s relationship as East Africans and rekindled its integration aims.

Team Uganda team has already raised the stakes at the ongoing games with a 4-1 demolition of Burundi in a football match.

In the athletics competition, Uganda has already scooped 14 gold medals,4 silver and 2 bronze.

Uganda’s basketball team defeated Kenya’s 55-19.