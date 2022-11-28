Security has said they have identified the two suspects killed on Saturday night who attacked a UPDF patrol in Kapeeka and killing a soldier.

In an incident that happened at around 10:30pm two armed assailants attacked a UPDF patrol killing Pte Obed Tufeyo attached to Namunkekela detach and in return, the patrollers returned fire killing the two attackers instantly.

According to the joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the two attackers have been identified as Denis Ssekimpi, 50 from Namusera in Wakiso and Tarsis Mulegera, a Burundian national

“We are building on the identity of these two people to find out whether they belong to a domestic terror cell or they are violent acts of domestic extremism. The identities will help us get the information,”Enanga said.

The joint security team says the identities of the two attackers killed in Kapeeka will be crucial in providing leads to the people behind the wave of attackers targeting security personnel for guns.

Security says that evidence collected so far, especially after the attack on Busiika police station has provided crucial leads that they are following to help bust the gang.

Enanga said the assailants seem to be carrying out the attacks in furtherance of either a social or political goal that he said security is yet to determine but noted their expertise will help in getting to the bottom of the problem.

“Regardless of their ideologies, the joint security agencies will aggressively pursue those who seek to engage in violent criminal activity or threaten to use violence force, violence or coercion in furtherance of their goals. We are also continuing to building on intelligence, especially gathered on attacks in Luweero area and most recent attack in Kapeeka,”he said.

To respond fire with fire

The joint security agencies spokesperson revealed that orders have been issued to security personnel, especially commanders to respond any armed attacks with fire.

He warned that any assailant who tries to attack security personnel will face a similar response from security.

“The leadership of the joint security agencies has tasked all territorial commanders RPCs, DPCs, commanders of police stations, police posts, detaches, checkpoints to be prepared to respond to any form of violence that targets their personnel or facilities.”

According to Enanga, whereas security personnel are trained on how to protect the public, they are also trained on how to use tactics and proportionate force under violent and unpredictable incidents like ambushes, attacks at checkpoints, detaches and other security facilities.

“We want to inform all security personnel that the leadership of joint security agencies stands with them and are doing everything possible to prevent such unprovoked attacks and ambushes on them. There should not be tolerance for attacks on security personnel and robbery of guns who are fundamental to public safety and security.”

Enanga said the joint security leadership honours the fallen comrades during the recent spate of attacks whom he said died as heroes defending their country.

“We want to assure their families that all these comrades are our heroes are we are inspired by their selfless acts of bravery.”

Security however warned journalists against unresponsible reporting that they say promotes panic and anxiety among members of the public.

On Sunday, the UPDF said the joint security agencies have launched an onslaught on the assailants attacking them for gun.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said they want to kill the appetite of the assailants for guns.

Incidents

Earlier this month, armed assailants attacked Busiika Police station in Luweero district in an incident that happened at around 7pm.

The armed assailants who were numbering between six and seven or thereabout approached Busiika town and ordered locals to close their shops.

They later emerged from three different sides, two in front and one from behind, were armed with a pistol and guns and shot at police officers at the station.

Two officers were killed on the spot whereas a civilian who had come to report a case and another police officer were injured.

A few weeks ago, assailants attacked a mini-checkpoint, one kilometer away from the main checkpoint to UPDF Gaddafi barracks in Jinja.

The assailants who seem to have been monitoring the activities at the mini-checkpoint struck and killed Sgt Eyamu Simon Peter, aged 45 who had been left alone with two guns after his colleague had gone to nearby shops to buy something at around 9pm.

They killed Eyamu and went away with the two guns.

Two people, including the UPDF officer who had gone for some errands away from the checkpoint have been arrested to aid in investigations.

On Monday evening, a private security guard was attacked by unknown people in Magere, Wakiso district and cut before the gun was taken.

Last week, police repulsed an attempted attack on its station at Nakulabye in Kampala prompting the attackers to flee the scene after being fired at by the officers on duty in an incident that happed at around 4am.

In Mbale district, unknown assailants broke into Bungokho police station and stole two guns and a radio call.

Earlier, unknown assailants cut and killed two police officers manning a traffic checkpoint and took off with a gun in Luweero.

Security personnel have since these attacks started been put on high alert.

To this, personnel, especially those carrying guns have been warned against moving alone.

The developments also comes after police in a new strategy phased out several police posts and merged them to form police stations as the force seeks to base its policing activities at the subcounty.

At the sub-county police station, there will be at least 20 officers from the various units to deal with criminality.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga recently said this will help deal with the problem of police posts that don’t have enough manpower but are also vulnerable to attacks .