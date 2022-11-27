On Saturday, the joint security forces conducted an operation in which a suspected assailant who attacked Gaddafi barracks in Jinja was killed in Iganga town.

The suspect who has been identified as Alibuza Rogers was said to be a UPDF deserter who has been hiding in Iganga town since he attacked the barracks where he killed a soldier and stole two guns from him.

Since the attack, UPDF in collaboration with Busoga East police have been trailing the assailant until when he was located in Iganga town, Nkatu ward northern division .

He was regarded as a highly trained and dangerous former soldier who had escaped from the army seven months ago .

On Saturday November, 26 at around 6am, security moved to his house and knocked at his but he refused to surrender.

The suspect then started firing at security personnel who had come to cause his arrest and in the exchange, three UPDF soldiers who were part of the operation were injured.

In the resultant melee, the suspect escaped and fled the house amidst the heavy exchange of gunfire .

He would later seek refugee at a place called Bugumba where he staged a fierce battle with the security who were pursuing him.

Here, the fire exchange lasted about six hours until when a back up force was called from Magamaga barracks and put him out of action at about 4pm.

His body was recovered with an SMG riffle No.UG UPDF 56595903627,an army green pouch containing three magazines loaded with 88 live ammunition ,one new army trouser, army budge ,army certificate in the names of RA/225972 pte Alibuza Rogers (the suspect), 14 cartages and an empty magazine.

“One of the assailant that carried out attack on sentry along Amber Court road in Gadaffi barracks where one soldier was killed and 2 SMG riffles stolen has been put out of Action and the two stolen guns recovered,“ the UPDF spokesperson Brig Felix Kulaigye said a tweet on Sunday.

The three injured security personnel are still undergoing treatment at Iganga hospital.