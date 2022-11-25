The on going Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) nationwide polls have been frustrated by some Muslims leaders in some of the Muslim districts, multiple sources have told the Nile Post.

The election of new muslim leaders kicked off on November 18 with a low voter turnout at various mosques across the country.

We have been told that many areas were unable to participate due to a number of reasons including the disunity among Muslims, according to sources.

Sources from Northern Uganda told the Nile Post that many leaders within the region defected from UMSC to the Kibuli faction accusing the Mufti of Uganda, Shaban Mubaje, of poor leadership.

“Some mosques were sealed off and there was nothing taking place but Muslims were being forced to participate in these elections. Let me tell you over 90 mosques have now turned to Kibuli Muslim faction. I am scared,” one of the leaders within the region who preferred anonymity told the Nile Post.

Mubaje and UMSC leadership have among others been accused of grabbing muslims’ properties and staying in office illegally although the UMSC constitution was amended that extended his tenure in office this year.

According to the UMSC electoral commission, there are 15,000 mosques countrywide. Leaders elected here are the ones that participate at the national level

A few months ago, the leadership of UMSC was locked in controversy over the ongoing disputed elections.

The controversy came up in July when the current leadership led by Mubaje was accused of organising a general assembly meeting on constitutional amendments without consulting the entire Muslim community as was planned.

Some members of the general assembly rejected the development and went to court to challenge the process.

The former Northern Uganda regional Khadi Sheikh Abdulaziz Hussein, accused Mubaje and the UMSC secretary general Ramadhan Mugalu, of overthrowing the council constitution and abusing powers of the general assembly for self-enrichment.

The chairperson UMSC electoral commission Omar Muhammad Wesswa claimed that at Biina Muslim County in Nakawa division, some leaders stopped Muslims from voting on unfounded grounds.

He highlighted some of the challenges they have encountered such as insufficient civic education, late arrivals of election materials at designated polling centres and the delayed upload of the result declaration forms on the UMSC web portal.

He said special groups of the electoral college for women and youths shall elect their representatives to the assembly on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

“We really thank the Muslims who turned up in big numbers to participate in the elections since they commenced at the Mosque level on Nov 18th, 2022. So, the turn up is 90%,” Wesswa said.