Sam Mugumya, a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist who was recently released from a DR Congo prison will finally be resettled in Belgium, sources have told Nile Post.

Mugumya, Besigye’s former personal assistant, spent eight years at Ndolo Military prison. He was arrested in 2013 in Eastern DRC and accused of engaging in treason.

His release from prison caught many by surprise as they had given up that he would ever be released.

Yet behind the scenes, FDC and other international players had put Kampala on pressure to secure Mugumya’s release.

Sources have told Nile Post that the decision to resettle Mugumya in another country and not Uganda was part of the agreement between Uganda and DR Congo.

“They told us that it was done for his safety [that he would be at risk in Uganda] but we don’t buy it. I think government was just afraid that Mugumya would breathe new life in the movement to defeat Museveni,” said an FDC senior party official.

FDC, we have been told was not consulted. He will be resettled under the auspices of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).