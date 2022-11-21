It was pomp and glamour on Saturday as Zara Gardens Hotel & Residences officially opened doors to customers.

The launch was graced by a host of guests, including the State Minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, delegates from embassies, and industry people, who were treated to a night of pure entertainment, from cocktails to dinner to live bands and firework shows.

Located in Muyenga along Zzimwe Road, the hotel offers residences in a form of accommodation, with amenities for the everyday business person.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zara’s general manager, Christopher Malaka said the launch provides them a perfect opportunity to present themselves as the new ’big boys’ in the hotel business.

”Zara Gardens has opened doors for business, it has put us out there. It has opened way for good connectivity..To me, it has set the ball rolling,” Malaka said.

He explained that Zara is unique and different from the rest of the hotels because of its luxury property, strategic location and also its attractive facilities.

”And also, when you look at the structural arrangement of the building, compared to other buildings around, it’s more spacious, it presents a huge, spacious environment for accommodation and along with the balcony, kitchen. We are doing residences in a form of accommodation. We are doing residence accommodation within,” Malaka noted.

In his remarks, Minister Mugarra said the entry of Zara into the hotel business comes at a crucial time when government is calling for more investment in the hospitality sector.

”It’s good, for a fact we need more investors in the hospitality sector compared to other players within the region and we need the international chains as well. So, this is good and that’s why government has put in place a number of incentives in terms of taxes..” Mugarra said.

He encouraged more Ugandans and investors to come and participate in the hotel business to bolster development.

Mugarra further reiterated government’s commitment to continue supporting players in the hospitality industry, from the time it rolled out ‘Explore Uganda’.

“We are going to market this country aggressively and you will have more people coming into this country. Uganda is one of the countries where we have one of the fastest recovery,” the minister said.

Zara has 50 rooms spread over seven floors and in these, they have 6 three-bedded residences, 6 two-bedded residences, one-bedded, 6 single-bedded and 21 units.

For business or leisure, the hotel also boasts boardroom and confrence room facilities which are well equiped.

Bookings can be made via: 0709718472.