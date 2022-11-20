Every October, organisations world over celebrate Customer Service Excellence. This year, most organisations dedicated a week, dubbed “Customer Service Week”, to showcase how important customer service is to their businesses.

Housing Finance Bank seized this opportunity to re-emphasise its commitment to contributing to the betterment of the communities within which it operates with an environmental preservation activity of tree planting across its branch network. This is in line with the bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Tree planting is one of the most effective ways to offset air pollutants as it improves the direct air quality, and this better air quality can lead to health benefits for the local communities.

“We conducted different activities hinged on the theme for the year 2022 where we celebrated both internal and external customers for their loyalty and commitment to the bank. We thank all customers for supporting Housing Finance Bank and promise to continue offering convenience, affordability, relevance, and empowerment,” said Carolyne Agudo, the head of Customer Experience at the bank.

The Head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking, John B. Kaweesi noted that the tree planting activity offered an opportunity to further improve the Bank’s relationship with their customers, the schools.

The bank chose to work with schools in honour of World Teachers’ Day, which also falls in the month of October. The staff engaged different schools in the cities and districts of Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Lira, Mbale, Jinja, Mukono, Tororo, Wakiso and Kampala.

Among the beneficiary schools were; Hillside Primary School in Kampala, Mbarara Junior school and Mbarara High school, Ambrosoli International School, and Kyebambe Girls School Fort Portal, to name but a few.

To crown the service month activities, Housing Finance Bank hosted a customer appreciation dinner at Protea Hotel by Marriot, Kampala on October 28, 2022, where long-serving customers were appreciated for their loyalty.

The dinner doubled as an opportunity to get feedback from the customers, which will be key in informing the actions the bank takes to ensure an enhanced banking experience for its customers. Offering a stellar Customer experience is at the core of the Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to its esteemed customers.

The Managing Director of the bank, Michael Mugabi recognized the contribution of the Bank’s employees in providing its promise to customers.

“At Housing Finance Bank, we are aware that many organisations struggle with the disconnect between business leaders and employees, which creates a siloed culture. If a business cares for its people, and they feel engaged and empowered, in turn they will care for the customers of that business,” he said.

He said the bank continues to have an engaged, empowered, and satisfied workforce to offer customers an impeccable experience.

A few weeks back, the Bank launched a new product to the market; Remote Account Opening, dubbed “Bwepwa”, which enables Ugandans to open an account with Housing Finance Bank using the HFB Mobile Banking App

