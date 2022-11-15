Ugandan boxer, Musa Ntege has said he is ready for the continental challenge after successfully his title of Africa Boxing Union (ABU) East and Central Africa champion.

Ntege earlier this month beat Tanzania’s Shaban Hamadi Jongo with a technical knockout in the fight that was held at the Super Dome Arena, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on November 4.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Ugandan fighter said he is ripe for the continental title.

“Right now I am a lion. I am ready to conquer the African continent. The World Boxing Championship title is what I want and I assure you I will bring it home. I have got the required experience to fight in whoever country you take me to. I am more than ready for anyone,”Ntege said.

According to Nara Promotionz Executive director Lubowa Babu Hussein, Ntege has flown the Ugandan so high in a feat that has not been achieved by many.

“In Uganda, few fighters have gone to fight outside the country and returned home with wins. We are ready to support Musa Ntege in his endeavours as he plays at the continent. We want to see him become one of the best boxers in the world,”Babu said.

Earlier this year, the pugilist defended his title against Tanzania’s Imani Kawaya whom he beat in April at the Bombo Barracks playground .

His first title win had come in September 2019 against Paul Kamatha from Tanzania.

Ntege joined the paid ranks in boxing in 2015 and has since had 10 fights with eight wins, six knockouts and two losses.