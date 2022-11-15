The President of the United States Joe Biden will meet his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni next month on the sidelines of the US-Africa leaders’ summit.

The meeting will take place at the White House in Washington DC in December with the two leaders expected to discuss among other things, the security situation in Africa.

This meeting comes after several letters from the Chairperson of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Robert Menendez petitioning Biden to withdraw Museveni’s invite.

Menendez’s letter was informed by another petition from opposition forces in Uganda led by the National Unity Platform (NUP) accusing Museveni of gross violation of human rights.

Menendez argued that Museveni has twice changed the constitution to suit his needs, impeded democratic processes, turned a blind eye to rampant corruption, and subjected civil society, and political leaders to illegal detention, violence and torture with impunity.

He, therefore, asked that Museveni be regarded as an outcast with the USA and that several dealings with him should be ceased, starting with his invite to the summit.

Following Menendez’s letters against Museveni, United States Representative to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield paid a courtesy visit to Uganda. She held discussions with the President, reassuring him of their continued need for coordination.

Greenfield following the visit insisted that the USA still has a “strong partnership” with President Museveni.

Greenfield also confirmed that they had received several requests against inviting President Museveni but she insisted “inviting President Museveni was a good opportunity to engage”.