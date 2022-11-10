A Kenyan court has allowed prosecution’s request to withdraw a 7.4bn shilling ($60m; £53m) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and nine others.

In a ruling, magistrate Victor Wakumile granted the application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but warned the accused that they could be re-arrested should investigators find evidence incriminating them.

The DPP’s office had applied to drop the case citing lack of evidence, and blamed police investigators for not concluding investigations.

The public prosecutor has recently come under criticism for withdrawing corruption cases against high-profile individuals, including cabinet ministers.

The deputy president had previously denied the charges levelled against him when he was an MP as having been politically motivated.

Source: BBC