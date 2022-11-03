The ministry of Education has directed schools (both government and private) to allow pupils and students sit for their final examinations without completing school fees for those who can not afford.

This was revealed by the minister of state for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu in Parliament while responding to questions from MPs.

She said that the advance in technology had made the school administrators strict on payment of dues before exams are administered.

“Once a child (candidate) is registered, results are obtained online, but we have taken it up and pledge to ensure that P.7 and S.6 candidates all sit their exams [even those who have not completed fees],” Moriku said.

Buhweju County MP, Francis Mwijukye had raised concern that many students in his district were barred from sitting their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) final exams on account that they had not completed their school fees.

He expressed concern that the move by schools could also affect candidates expected to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

“My prayer is that ministry of Education directs that all candidates be permitted to sit exams because it is unfair that one will study all these years and be denied exams because of fees arrears,” Mwijukye said.

He however added that the ministry should task students and parents to clear their arrears before they receive their results.

Speaker Anita Among emphasized that all learners should be allowed to sit their exams irrespective of whether they are in government or private schools.

“You cannot spend seven years (primary) or four years (lower secondary) studying and then at exam time you are barred from sitting exams, it is unfair. Government is supposed to give us free education,” the speaker said.

Asuman Basalirwa, the MP Bugiri Municipality, tasked government to also consider students at university and other tertiary institutions who are barred from sitting for exams if they did not complete their fees.