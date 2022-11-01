Halloween décor and costumes, fun group activities and effortlessly executed live music ensured that the just-concluded Afro-Halloween edition of Roast and Rhyme and the last edition of 2022 was an exceptional experience.

Organised by Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager, the event took place at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo saw millions of people around the world celebrate the festivities of Halloween.

Attendees were encouraged to come dressed in their most creative and scary Halloween costumes which many did -and upon arrival, found most of the venue well-decorated with all manner of scary props to match the theme.

A “killer” photo booth was stationed at the entrance for attendees to pose for pictures with props like cleavers and a face painter was on hand to help bring their scary photo shoots to life, while the haunted house featured giant bugs, spider webs, skeletons and so on – all of which came together to deliver a halloween twist to the event’s enjoyments.

Additionally, the event featured a cook-off, which saw three people picked from the crowd and challenged to roast meat within 20 minutes while using Bell Lager as one of the ingredients, which saw the ultimate winner get herself a grill from the brand.

The famous “Kiss Cam”, karaoke session and beer cocktails and ‘Bell na Nyama’ combos were other crowd favourites that helped make this edition a fun experience for both couples and groups of friends all under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments theme.

A Mpola Park was also set up, featuring its own DJ set, group games like ‘Put A Ring On It’ and vendors selling everything from portraits to apparel.

Justin Agaba, the Bell Lager representative, said, “Mpola Enjoyments is all about having a good time with your crew, friends or loved ones in a calm and relaxed setting – as long as you have the right vibe, some Bell Lager and some nyama.

This edition of Roast and Rhyme went above and beyond by incorporating an unconventional Halloween element into the chill picnic and live music vibe we aspire to bring to our consumers.”

Geosteady dominates

Singer Kigozi George Wiliam, popularly known as Geosteady, was one of the headline acts at the show and consequently set the pace for what would be an exciting live musical affair for the rest of the evening.

The singer who came dressed as a cowboy for Halloween took to the stage at about 6 pm with the support of a live band and performed covers of Kassav’s Oule, Afrigo Band’s Sikulimba, Oliver Mtukudzi’s Todii, Elly Wamala’s Violet and others to get the audience in the mood.

The songwriter and producer then went into melodic performances of his hits like Wakyuka,

Byooli Byendi, Owooma and a beautiful mash-up of Same Way and Sauti Sol’s Suzanna all of which had the audience passionately singing along and vibing to.

The event organisers ensured the entire live music experience was one for the books starting with changing the location of the stage to right beside the lake, which gave attendees a more wholesome bird’s eye view of the performances against the backdrop of Lake Victoria.

Following Geosteady’s set, Janzi Band delivered covers of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Three Little Birds and Buffalo Soldier, before getting into the more upbeat Dutty Love by Sean Kingston, Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, Swedish House Mafia’s Don’t You Worry Child, Chris Brown’s Yeah 3x, Psy’s Gangnam Style and more in an unconventional pop music set that kept the crowd thoroughly engrossed in the music.

Azawi who was announced as the headline act just a few days before the event came dressed in traditional Scottish dress for Halloween and lived up to expectations with crowd favourites like Ache For You, Craving You Heavy, My Year, Tubatiisa, Crazy Lover, Fwa Fwa Fwa and Baamututte before closing her set with the iconic Majje.

The event held under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments theme featured more performances from Double Black Band and Fem DJ with the latter being the final act that kept people dancing till later in the night.