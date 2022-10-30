Uganda American Muslim Association (UAMA) has recognized retired Cranes captain and head coach for New York Red Bulls Ibrahim Sekagya as the Muslim man of the year.

During the 2022 annual UAMA symposium that brought together all Ugandan Muslims in the USA in Boston, Massachusetts by the Uganda Muslim Youth of Boston, Sekagya received the award for the Muslim man of the year in recognition for his “excellent and exceptional life of inspiration he has lived as a soccer player and coach”.

“He has inspired a lot of people and different generations and most recently was appointed as the head coach of New York Red Bulls,” the organisers said.

Other winners

During the “meet and greet” dinner that followed the symposium, Nsereko Geoffrey Ssekonde won the social impact award, Faridah Nantume was given the humanitarian award, Abdul Mayanja Mbisanze, father of the year, Sheikh Rajab Mayanja, sheikh of the year, Hajjat Madina Kulumba, mother of the year and Pearl of Africa as the business of the year.

Others were Umar and Fahima Tebusweke was the muslim couple of the year, Capt. Akram Kawuki as the young achiever, Karibu restaurant , life achievement award, Abubaker Ssebulime, community activist award, Salma Ssemakula as the Muslim woman of the year whereas deceased Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata won the lifetime achievement award.

Speaking at the function, the chairman of the Uganda American Muslim Association, Imam Bukenya called upon all Muslims in USA to utilize the umbrella body to benefit the growth of the larger community.

He also encouraged all mushrooming organizations to identify with the Uganda American Muslim Association ( UAMA) which is the mother body.