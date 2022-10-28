Uganda has started field trials for its locally developed anti-tick vaccine.

The multi-location field trials were launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze at the Mbarara Zonal Agriculture Research and Development Institute (MbaZARDI).

The trails will take place at four other locations including Uganda Prison Farm Isimba, Uganda Prison Farm Kiburara, Maruzi Livestock Research Centre, and Nabuin ZARDI in the Districts of Masindi, Ibanda, Apac, and Nabilatuk.

“This is a big milestone for NARO. Now we are doing the final trial and scientists are confident it will work. We have no doubt the vaccine will solve the problem of ticks and tick-borne diseases. Essentially that is what a research institute should do. You should produce products that can respond to challenges,” Tumwebaze said.

He noted that research is the solution to the problem of climate change and its effects.

“It is research to give us technologies friendly to the environment but at the same time enable us get food from the same environment. The solution for the future is knowledge economy. It is research that powers knowledge economy and how to develop the products.”

Tumwebaze said the ministry is ready to NARO in all aspects.

According to officials from NARO vaccine has passed initial test stages including laboratory tests, proof of concept, on-station clinical trials administered both orally and by intramuscular injection)of prequalification and now proceeds to the final geographical trial stage.

Upon the successful conclusion of this trial, results will be assessed for quality standardization which makes the vaccine safe for public use.

The approved use of the trial vaccine will save the country an annual economic loss of shs3.8 trillion caused by ticks and tick-borne diseases.

NARO scientists have developed four injectable anti-tick vaccine candidates, namely NARO-RA (Rhipicephalus appendiculatus), NARO-AV (Amblyomma variegatum), NARO-RD (Rhipicephalus decoloratus), and an additional innovation, NARO-CV (a cocktail vaccine) against the brown, blue, and red ticks with promising results.

As part of integrated control programs, anti-tick vaccines promise an environmentally sound, and effective intervention for the control of tick infestations and transmission of Tick-Borne Pathogens (TBP’s).

The antigens used are immunologically active tick proteins that stimulate antibody production once inoculated into a vertebrate host.

Protection is achieved when specific antibodies are produced by immunized hosts, and when ingested by the attaching ticks, they disable tick feeding, growth, reproduction, and general tick fitness.

Tick situation

In Africa, Tick-Borne Diseases (TBDs) are considered an important livestock disease challenge, especially among smallholder farms in East, Central, and Southern Africa.

In Uganda, the favourable equatorial climatic conditions suitable for livestock production also support several tick populations, which enhances the transmission of TBDs.

Over 75% of total losses of cattle in Uganda is attributed to tick-borne diseases, and control costs for these diseases in cattle account for 86% of the total animal disease control costs.

East Coast fever (ECF) is responsible for about half of all calf deaths in the pastoral and agro-pastoral production systems.

The majority of the cattle reared in Uganda is located within a “cattle corridor” which occupies a proportion of approximately 44% of Uganda’s total land area from the south to the north-central part of the country.